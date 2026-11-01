In Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected 4.089 trillion Pakistani rupees in revenue during the first four months of the 2026/27 fiscal year, from July to October. This is 96 billion rupees less than the target of 4.185 trillion rupees set for this period, Dawn reports.

Revenue rose by 6%

Compared with the same period of the previous year, the total amount of revenue collected increased by 6%, when it stood at 3.840 trillion rupees.

The main reasons for missing the target were income tax and customs duty collections. Income tax revenue over four months amounted to 1.861 trillion rupees, compared with a target of 2.009 trillion rupees, a shortfall of 148 billion rupees. At the same time, this indicator rose by 4% year on year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sales tax exceeded the target

Sales tax collection reached 1.524 trillion rupees, exceeding the target by 76 billion rupees. Compared with last year, it increased by 12%. The publication notes that domestic revenue from this tax is affected by higher inflation and rising prices for petroleum products.

Customs revenue amounted to 427 billion rupees against a target of 449 billion rupees, meaning it was 22 billion rupees lower. At the same time, this was 4 billion rupees more than a year earlier. Federal excise duty revenue reached the target of 278 billion rupees and increased by 7% year on year.

The Pakistani government set an annual revenue collection target of 15.264 trillion rupees for the 2026/27 fiscal year. From July to October, the FBR also paid taxpayers 265 billion rupees in refunds and rebates, 28.64% more than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Read us on