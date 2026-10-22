The Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General, facilitated the voluntary transfer of 1.5 million hryvnias to support Ukrainian troops defending the Chernihiv region.

The funds were provided by suspects as part of a pretrial investigation. The money was transferred to the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr the Great, whose servicemen are carrying out combat missions to defend Ukraine against Russian armed aggression.

Border guards from this unit are responsible for securing the state border, particularly in the Chernihiv region, which borders Russia and Belarus. The financial assistance is intended to strengthen the capabilities of the military personnel carrying out missions to defend the country.

The prosecutor’s office noted that supporting military units that defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity is one of the agency’s top priorities in fulfilling its constitutional functions.

Source: Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed a patrol officer who organized a trip to Poland for $7,000.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

Read us on