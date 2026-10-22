Global markets fall, Brent rises to $112 per barrel — Fortune

Global stock markets declined, while the price of Brent oil rose to $112 per barrel. S&P 500 futures lost 1.02% before trading opened in New York, while technology-heavy Nasdaq futures fell 1.82%.

Index declines in Europe and Asia

As Fortune reports, the European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.92% at the start of trading, while Britain’s FTSE 100 had lost 0.46% by midday. In Asia, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 3.52%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.65%, and India’s Nifty 50 declined 0.82%. China’s CSI 300 fell 1.84% and has lost 15% since the start of the year.

The publication links investor sentiment, among other things, to reports of further tensions in the Middle East. According to Fortune, Iran-backed Houthis launched new drone strikes on Saudi airports and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field. The United States ordered employees to leave the embassy in Riyadh. Fortune also writes that Iran continued attacks on vessels attempting to use the Strait of Hormuz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tesla cuts capital expenditure forecast

Tesla shares fell 5.35% in after-hours trading following its third-quarter earnings call. Tesla cut its 2026 capital expenditure forecast from $25 billion to $20 billion. Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said this raised questions about the pace of the company’s transition to artificial intelligence and robotics, while its current revenue and profit were close to expectations.

In addition, the yield on 10-year French bonds reached 5.1%, the highest level since 2002. Bitcoin fell to $81,922.

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