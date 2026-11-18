A magnetic storm on November 18 could affect Earth: Scientists have updated their forecast
On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, geomagnetic activity may increase. Scientists have updated their forecast for magnetic storms for today.
On Wednesday, November 18, there is a possibility of a magnetic storm.
According to the portal’s forecast, the K-index will approach 5, which corresponds to a G1-level storm.
At the same time, the British Geological Survey reports a high-speed outflow from a coronal hole.
“As a result, a slight increase in solar wind speed is forecast, which could lead to geomagnetic activity,” the scientists note.
According to their forecast, an indirect effect from a coronal mass ejection is also possible on November 18–19. This also increases the likelihood of geomagnetic activity.
This is evidenced by data from meteoagent.
Read also:
Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.
The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.
The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Work.
The Angler’s Calendar for November 2026: Key Considerations and the Best Days for Fishing.
Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.