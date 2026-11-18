On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, geomagnetic activity may increase. Scientists have updated their forecast for magnetic storms for today.

On Wednesday, November 18, there is a possibility of a magnetic storm.

According to the portal’s forecast, the K-index will approach 5, which corresponds to a G1-level storm.

At the same time, the British Geological Survey reports a high-speed outflow from a coronal hole.

“As a result, a slight increase in solar wind speed is forecast, which could lead to geomagnetic activity,” the scientists note.

According to their forecast, an indirect effect from a coronal mass ejection is also possible on November 18–19. This also increases the likelihood of geomagnetic activity.

This is evidenced by data from meteoagent.

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