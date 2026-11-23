In Ukraine, officials expect that there will be enough flu vaccine supplies for everyone who wants to get vaccinated this season.

However, it is recommended to check in advance whether a specific pharmacy has the vaccine in stock.

According to Deputy Minister of Health and Chief Sanitary Doctor Oleksandr Chepurny, delivery delays occurred because manufacturers switched to quadrivalent vaccines in accordance with updated WHO recommendations. A similar situation was observed in other countries.

In Ukraine, more than 250,000 doses of French- and Korean-manufactured vaccines that have gone on sale have already passed state quality control. Both vaccines are adapted to the flu strains predicted for this epidemic season and, according to the Ministry of Health, are equally effective.

Suppliers distribute commercial vaccines to pharmacies, so their availability may vary depending on the region and demand.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine (Oleksandr Chepurnyi).

In Ukraine, the peak of influenza, acute respiratory viral infections, and COVID-19 cases for this epidemic season is expected around late January to early February, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Oleksandr Chepurnyi stated on television.

Ukraine and a number of European countries are experiencing delays in the delivery of flu vaccines for the 2026–2027 epidemic season. The Public Health Center explained that this is due to updates to WHO recommendations regarding the composition of the vaccines for all three components, as well as difficulties in production and quality control.

Since the start of the flu season on September 28, more than 307,000 Ukrainians have fallen ill with acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI). At the same time, this figure is 20.5% lower than during the same period last year.

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