The first flu vaccines have begun arriving in Ukraine

The French “Vaxigrip” vaccine is already being delivered to hospitals and pharmacies across Ukraine. This season, 266,000 doses have been supplied—2.5 times more than last year.

Another 140,000 doses of the Korean-made vaccine are undergoing laboratory testing, according to the Ministry of Health.

The vaccine protects against three strains of influenza: A/H1N1, A/H3N2, and B/Victoria. The switch to trivalent vaccines is in line with updated WHO recommendations, as the B/Yamagata strain has not been detected in circulation since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that annual vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent the flu. Vaccination is recommended throughout the entire flu season but is not included in the list of free vaccinations under the National Immunization Schedule.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Seasonal flu vaccines have already arrived in Ukraine and may become available in pharmacies and medical facilities in the coming days after mandatory laboratory testing procedures are completed.

In Ukraine and a number of European countries, there has been a delay in the delivery of flu vaccines for the 2026–2027 flu season. The Public Health Center explained that this is due to an update to WHO recommendations regarding the composition of the vaccines for all three components, as well as challenges in production and quality control.

Since the start of the flu season on September 28, more than 307,000 Ukrainians have fallen ill with acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI). At the same time, this figure is 20.5% lower than during the same period last year.

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