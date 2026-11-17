At the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Hospital, surgeons performed the first microvascular breast reconstruction following cancer treatment.

Surgeons reconstructed the breast using the patient’s own tissues—skin and fatty tissue from the lower abdomen—while preserving muscles and nerves.

The middle-aged woman had previously undergone a mastectomy due to cancer. For the reconstruction, doctors used the DIEP flap technique: they transferred tissue from the abdomen and, using microsurgical techniques, connected its blood vessels to those in the breast area.

The surgery lasted about 9–10 hours. Six surgeons, as well as an anesthesiology and nursing team, participated in the procedure.

Currently, the patient is feeling well and preparing to be discharged. She will undergo rehabilitation, and in subsequent stages, doctors plan to reconstruct the nipple and areola and, if necessary, perform additional corrective procedures.

Source: Press Office of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Hospital

In the Lviv region, a doctor with a heart condition underwent a unique minimally invasive surgery.

Earlier in Lviv, doctors managed to save 43-year-old Volodymyr from Kyiv, who suffered burns covering approximately 50% of his body as a result of a Russian strike on a tanker in the Odesa region.

At the M. I. Pirogov Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital, doctors performed a complex reconstructive surgery on a serviceman who sustained a severe open comminuted fracture as a result of a Russian drone attack. The doctors made every effort to save the soldier’s limb.

Read us on