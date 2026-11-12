Uterine Prolapse and Cervical Cancer: Three Stories That Debunk Common Myths

Why are precancerous changes sometimes found even with a normal Pap test? Does the human papillomavirus always lead to cancer? And why get vaccinated if you already have the virus? Kateryna Suprunyuk—a Candidate of Medical Sciences, obstetrician-gynecologist, and gynecologic oncologist—shares three stories from her practice and debunks common myths about HPV, screenings, and vaccination.
“I don’t have any pain—so why should I see a gynecologist every year?” I hear this question from patients every day. When you feel well, your period is regular, and nothing is bothering you, it’s easy to put off a visit. However, precancerous changes and early stages of cervical cancer can develop without symptoms. That’s why it’s important to undergo the recommended screening even if you have no complaints.
In my practice, there are situations where a normal Pap test doesn’t align with the results of other tests, and the only reason a patient seeks care is a single episode of unusual discharge. These stories help explain why results need to be evaluated together and why common misconceptions about HPV sometimes prevent women from seeking timely care.
Severe dysplasia with a normal Pap test at age 24: how is this possible?
The woman is 24 years old. She sees her gynecologist regularly, feels well, and has no complaints. Her Pap test—an examination of cervical cells—shows a normal result. At the same time, for two years in a row, testing has confirmed HPV type 31. This strain belongs to the group of high-risk types: prolonged persistence of the virus can lead to precancerous changes and cervical cancer.
Even during her first colposcopy—an examination of the cervix under magnification—suspicious areas were visible. A year later, their size had increased, and the surface had become uneven. Despite this, a repeat cytology test again showed no abnormal cells. To determine the cause of this discrepancy, a targeted biopsy was performed: small tissue samples were taken from the areas of concern. The test confirmed severe dysplasia—CIN 3. This is a precancerous condition that requires treatment, even though invasive cancer has not yet developed.
After hearing this story, you might ask: if the Pap test didn’t detect dysplasia, why bother taking it at all? It’s
important to understand the difference between these tests:
● The HPV test checks for high-risk types of the virus;
● The Pap test checks for changes in the cells that may be associated with HPV.
The Pap test alone does not detect the presence of HPV, and a positive HPV test does not necessarily mean dysplasia. Combining these tests provides more information to determine the next steps.
● Colposcopy allows for a detailed examination of the cervix under magnification to identify suspicious areas;
● A biopsy examines tissue from such an area to establish a diagnosis. These procedures are performed as indicated.
These methods complement each other: each provides information that cannot be obtained through the other. In this patient, cytology did not reveal any lesions; however, a repeat positive HPV test and findings during colposcopy provided grounds for further evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment.
Severe dysplasia at age 30 after negative test results. Where did the HPV come from?
Another patient is 30 years old. She has never been pregnant and has had three sexual partners in her lifetime. Previous Pap tests were normal, and HPV test results were negative. However, during a routine examination, cytology revealed marked cellular changes. A separate test confirmed the presence of HPV type 58, and a biopsy confirmed severe cervical dysplasia.
The woman underwent a cone biopsy—a cone-shaped section of the cervix containing the affected tissue was removed. She was also vaccinated with Gardasil 9.
It is important to understand that having a small number of sexual partners does not rule out the possibility of infection: a single unprotected sexual encounter with a person who has the virus is sufficient for HPV transmission. Therefore, one should not assess their own risk based on this factor alone. A positive result also does not mean that the infection occurred recently. The virus can remain undetected for a long time and then be detected again later.
Previous normal results reflect the situation at the time of testing but do not guarantee that pathological changes will not occur in the future. This is precisely why annual screening includes follow-up tests.
Bloody discharge after intercourse at age 31. What did the examination reveal?
The patient is 31 years old. She had not visited a gynecologist for a long time. The reason she made an appointment was bloody discharge after sexual intercourse. During the examination, I observed a cervical mass with areas of tissue necrosis. The appearance of the lesion raised suspicion of the worst-case scenario. Testing also revealed two highly oncogenic types of HPV—types 16 and 35. The woman was referred to a specialized oncology department for further testing, morphological confirmation of the diagnosis, and determination of a treatment plan.
This situation underscores once again that the absence of symptoms does not guarantee the absence of a serious disease. Bloody discharge after sexual intercourse may have a benign cause, but even a single episode requires a visit to a gynecologist.
But you don’t need to wait for discharge or pain to make an appointment. An annual checkup with a gynecologist helps detect precancerous changes and treat them before cancer develops, which is much more difficult to treat. That is why it is important to undergo the recommended examinations on time, even when nothing is bothering you, and not to put them off for years.
Cervical cancer is largely preventable. As a doctor, I want to help you take advantage of this opportunity: to explain what’s unclear, discuss your concerns, and determine the next steps. If you’ve been putting off a visit for a long time, schedule one now. Even after a long hiatus, it makes sense to seek care right away.
Kateryna Suprunyuk, M.D., Ph.D., obstetrician-gynecologist, gynecologic oncologist, and ultrasound diagnostician.