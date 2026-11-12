Uterine Prolapse and Cervical Cancer: Three Stories That Debunk Common Myths

Why are precancerous changes sometimes found even with a normal Pap test? Does the human papillomavirus always lead to cancer? And why get vaccinated if you already have the virus? Kateryna Suprunyuk—a Candidate of Medical Sciences, obstetrician-gynecologist, and gynecologic oncologist—shares three stories from her practice and debunks common myths about HPV, screenings, and vaccination.

“I don’t have any pain—so why should I see a gynecologist every year?” I hear this question from patients every day. When you feel well, your period is regular, and nothing is bothering you, it’s easy to put off a visit. However, precancerous changes and early stages of cervical cancer can develop without symptoms. That’s why it’s important to undergo the recommended screening even if you have no complaints.

In my practice, there are situations where a normal Pap test doesn’t align with the results of other tests, and the only reason a patient seeks care is a single episode of unusual discharge. These stories help explain why results need to be evaluated together and why common misconceptions about HPV sometimes prevent women from seeking timely care.

Severe dysplasia with a normal Pap test at age 24: how is this possible?

The woman is 24 years old. She sees her gynecologist regularly, feels well, and has no complaints. Her Pap test—an examination of cervical cells—shows a normal result. At the same time, for two years in a row, testing has confirmed HPV type 31. This strain belongs to the group of high-risk types: prolonged persistence of the virus can lead to precancerous changes and cervical cancer.



Even during her first colposcopy—an examination of the cervix under magnification—suspicious areas were visible. A year later, their size had increased, and the surface had become uneven. Despite this, a repeat cytology test again showed no abnormal cells. To determine the cause of this discrepancy, a targeted biopsy was performed: small tissue samples were taken from the areas of concern. The test confirmed severe dysplasia—CIN 3. This is a precancerous condition that requires treatment, even though invasive cancer has not yet developed.

After hearing this story, you might ask: if the Pap test didn’t detect dysplasia, why bother taking it at all? It’s



important to understand the difference between these tests:



● The HPV test checks for high-risk types of the virus;

● The Pap test checks for changes in the cells that may be associated with HPV.

The Pap test alone does not detect the presence of HPV, and a positive HPV test does not necessarily mean dysplasia. Combining these tests provides more information to determine the next steps.

● Colposcopy allows for a detailed examination of the cervix under magnification to identify suspicious areas;

● A biopsy examines tissue from such an area to establish a diagnosis. These procedures are performed as indicated.

These methods complement each other: each provides information that cannot be obtained through the other. In this patient, cytology did not reveal any lesions; however, a repeat positive HPV test and findings during colposcopy provided grounds for further evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment.

Severe dysplasia at age 30 after negative test results. Where did the HPV come from?

Another patient is 30 years old. She has never been pregnant and has had three sexual partners in her lifetime. Previous Pap tests were normal, and HPV test results were negative. However, during a routine examination, cytology revealed marked cellular changes. A separate test confirmed the presence of HPV type 58, and a biopsy confirmed severe cervical dysplasia.

The woman underwent a cone biopsy—a cone-shaped section of the cervix containing the affected tissue was removed. She was also vaccinated with Gardasil 9.

It is important to understand that having a small number of sexual partners does not rule out the possibility of infection: a single unprotected sexual encounter with a person who has the virus is sufficient for HPV transmission. Therefore, one should not assess their own risk based on this factor alone. A positive result also does not mean that the infection occurred recently. The virus can remain undetected for a long time and then be detected again later.

Previous normal results reflect the situation at the time of testing but do not guarantee that pathological changes will not occur in the future. This is precisely why annual screening includes follow-up tests.

Bloody discharge after intercourse at age 31. What did the examination reveal?

The patient is 31 years old. She had not visited a gynecologist for a long time. The reason she made an appointment was bloody discharge after sexual intercourse. During the examination, I observed a cervical mass with areas of tissue necrosis. The appearance of the lesion raised suspicion of the worst-case scenario. Testing also revealed two highly oncogenic types of HPV—types 16 and 35. The woman was referred to a specialized oncology department for further testing, morphological confirmation of the diagnosis, and determination of a treatment plan.



This situation underscores once again that the absence of symptoms does not guarantee the absence of a serious disease. Bloody discharge after sexual intercourse may have a benign cause, but even a single episode requires a visit to a gynecologist.

But you don’t need to wait for discharge or pain to make an appointment. An annual checkup with a gynecologist helps detect precancerous changes and treat them before cancer develops, which is much more difficult to treat. That is why it is important to undergo the recommended examinations on time, even when nothing is bothering you, and not to put them off for years.



Now, after hearing these stories, you understand why gynecologists so often emphasize prevention. In our work, we encounter things that many people are afraid to even think about, and we want to minimize such situations as much as possible. That’s why we urge you to see a gynecologist every year, even if you have no symptoms, and if something is bothering you—to seek help right away. This gives you the chance to catch changes early, when serious consequences can still be prevented.” position=""][/blockquote_with_author] However, during my appointments, I often hear the reasons why women put off getting screened or agree to treatments without proven benefits, and I’d like to address the myths and stereotypes that influence these decisions. 1. If HPV has already been detected, cancer is inevitable A positive HPV test does not mean that precancerous changes are already present or will inevitably develop. This is a very common virus that is transmitted primarily through unprotected sexual contact. In most people, the immune system suppresses the virus on its own, and within 1–2 years, it is no longer detectable in tests. The viral load may decrease to such an extent that the test can no longer detect it. Therefore, a negative result does not always mean that the virus has permanently disappeared from the body.



However, in some women, high-risk HPV types persist for years and can gradually cause changes in the cells of the cervix. It is impossible to predict in advance in whom the virus will become undetectable and in whom it will lead to precancerous lesions. At the same time, such changes often develop without pain or other noticeable symptoms. This is precisely why screening is necessary: an HPV test helps detect high-risk types of the virus, while a Pap test helps check for changes in the cells of the cervix. This makes it possible to promptly order additional tests and, if necessary, provide treatment to prevent the development of cancer. After a positive result, the next steps are determined based on the detected HPV type, cytology results, and previous examinations. Therefore, it’s not advisable to simply wait 1–2 years, hoping that the body will handle it on its own, without a follow-up plan agreed upon with a doctor. 2. HPV Can Be Eliminated with Medication I see women who have already undergone several courses of antiviral medications, immunomodulators, and suppositories, hoping to get rid of HPV. However, the test remains positive. There are no medications with proven effectiveness for eliminating the virus itself. Medications and procedures are used to treat the diseases the virus causes. It is



particularly concerning when these ineffective treatment courses drag on for months, while necessary diagnostics or prescribed interventions are postponed. Depending on the results of lab tests and preliminary examinations, the gynecologist determines whether observation is sufficient or whether action is already needed. Taking medications with no proven benefit does not answer the main question: what is happening to the cervix and whether treatment is necessary. 3. I already have HPV, so vaccination is unnecessary The HPV vaccine does not eliminate the virus that has already entered the body. However, there are many types of HPV, and a positive test result does not mean that a person has already been exposed to all of them. For example, having one type does not rule out infection with another in the future. It is precisely against a series of such new infections that vaccination can provide protection. How does it work? After vaccination, the immune system produces antibodies. Upon subsequent contact with the relevant HPV types, these antibodies help prevent the virus from entering cells. In other words, the benefits of vaccination remain even after a positive test result: it can prevent future infections and the associated diseases. However, the vaccine does not protect against all existing HPV types—of which there are currently about 200—so the need for cervical screening remains. 4. Just cauterize this HPV-related erosion, and the problem will be gone What is often referred to as erosion is not necessarily related to HPV. It is often ectopia: cells that line the cervical canal are located on the cervix’s outer surface. Because of this, the area appears redder, but this condition itself is not a precancerous condition and, in the absence of symptoms, usually does not require treatment. It is impossible to determine everything that is happening in the cells of the cervix based on its appearance alone. Therefore, before recommending cauterization, it is necessary to determine the cause and whether treatment is even necessary. During cauterization, the tissue is destroyed, making it impossible to examine it under a microscope. If proper diagnostic testing is not performed before the procedure, an area containing cancer cells may be destroyed without ever establishing a diagnosis. In this case, the tumor may remain and continue to grow, while the woman lives under the belief that the problem has already been resolved. This means months without the necessary care, during which the disease can spread, and treatment can become more difficult or impossible. That is precisely why such procedures are performed only when medically indicated: they do not eliminate HPV and do not replace comprehensive cancer treatment. 5. What about children: why vaccinate them against HPV? Parents often fear that HPV vaccination will lead to infertility in the future. However, years of research have not confirmed such a link; in other words, this is nothing more than a rumor. The vaccine does not contain live virus and cannot infect a child with HPV. It is best to get vaccinated before becoming sexually active, before there has been any contact with the virus: this way, you can gain protection against a greater number of the types targeted by the vaccine.



And this applies to both girls and boys—boys are often overlooked in discussions about HPV. The virus can cause penile, anal, and oropharyngeal cancers, as well as genital warts. Vaccination helps protect against the HPV types associated with these diseases. So, when planning vaccinations for your children, be sure to include both your daughter and your son. [blockquote_with_author name="Each of these three stories stayed with me long after the appointment ended. Beyond test results and diagnoses—these are women with their own plans, loved ones, and visions for the future. It’s important to me that health care finds a place in everyday life, when nothing seems to be troubling you and there are always more pressing matters.



Cervical cancer is largely preventable. As a doctor, I want to help you take advantage of this opportunity: to explain what’s unclear, discuss your concerns, and determine the next steps. If you’ve been putting off a visit for a long time, schedule one now. Even after a long hiatus, it makes sense to seek care right away.

Kateryna Suprunyuk, M.D., Ph.D., obstetrician-gynecologist, gynecologic oncologist, and ultrasound diagnostician.

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