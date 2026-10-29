Norway raises cyber risk level to high — Anadolu Agency

The Norwegian National Security Authority (NSM) has raised the country's cyber risk level to “high” — the second-highest level on its scale. The decision was explained by the deteriorating security situation and events of recent months, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call to eliminate vulnerabilities

NSM Director Arne Christian Haugstøyl urged Norwegian companies to strengthen their digital defenses and immediately address known software vulnerabilities. According to him, the rapid development of artificial intelligence enables cyber threat actors to identify and exploit weaknesses in security systems much more effectively.

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NSM published a list of 21 recommended preventive measures for companies across the country. Minister of Justice and Emergency Preparedness Astri Aas-Hansen also urged businesses to assess the security of their IT systems and quickly address vulnerabilities.

Threefold increase in successful cyber operations

According to Haugstøyl, the number of successful cyber operations against Norwegian enterprises has tripled over the past year, and several incidents had serious consequences. One publicly known case was the breach of the systems of Lørenskog municipality: a significant volume of data was stolen during the attack and later sold on the dark web.

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