Leo School participant Vladislav “SUGXR” Tkachenko hosted a livestream with Leo Team coach Dmitry “rjy” Chumak

Vladislav Tkachenko, known by the nickname SUGXR, hosted a joint stream on Leo Team’s official Twitch channel alongside Leo School coach Dmytro “rjy” Chumak. blicx, a participant from the previous Leo School season, also joined the stream. Together, they played CS2, chatted, and shared their experiences.

The stream provided an opportunity for one of Leo School’s youngest participants to try his hand at a new format and gain streaming experience alongside a coach. It’s important for young players to develop not only in the game itself but also to explore other areas of esports, particularly content creation and audience engagement.

SUGXR is participating in Leo School, where he is working on his individual skills, strategic thinking, and understanding of CS2. The training process includes analyzing replays, reviewing mistakes, and developing communication and teamwork skills. This systematic approach is designed to help players identify their weaknesses and gradually improve their performance.

How Training at Leo School Helps Players Develop in CS2

Vladislav himself speaks highly of his experience at Leo School and notes that it helps him better understand the game and identify opportunities for further growth.

“To be honest, I really enjoy studying at Leo School. Here, I learn a lot about CS2 and realize that to truly improve, it’s not enough to just play a lot—you also need to analyze your mistakes and work on them. We break down match replays, work on individual skills, communication, and understanding the game. I’ve started to notice my mistakes more clearly and understand what I can do differently in various situations. I also like that the coaches explain everything through practical examples and help me understand what I need to work on next. I want to continue developing in CS2, become a stronger player, and achieve my goals. That’s why Leo School is a great experience for me and an opportunity to really improve my game,” shared Vladislav “SUGXR” Tkachenko.

Working with a coach is an important part of the learning process. Dmytro “rjy” Chumak helps Leo School participants develop and make progress in their training. The joint livestream with Vladislav provided another opportunity for interaction outside the usual training format.

For SUGXR, it was also an opportunity to perform in front of a live audience on the team’s channel. Such opportunities allow young players to gradually become familiar with the media side of esports and discover new ways to engage with the community.

Blicx’s participation in the stream was yet another example of how participants from different Leo School seasons can remain part of the community, interact with one another, and continue to develop in CS2.

Leo School continues to create opportunities for the development of young talent in CS2—from individual training and analytics to hands-on experience beyond the game server.

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