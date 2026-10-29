In South Africa, Dream World Investments 401 has issued the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) with a formal demand to pay R110,732,462.66 plus interest by November 12. If the debt is not settled or adequately secured, the company intends to file an application to liquidate the union, Daily Maverick reports.

Dream World’s lawyers sent the demand on October 22, 2026, in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act of 1973. The lender says that non-payment would create a legal presumption that the union is unable to pay its debts.

Loan to settle old debts

In August 2020, Dream World transferred R52,970,961 to Investec and R57,761,501.66 to Remgro, for a total of R110.73 million. The funds were intended to settle WPRFU’s debts and launch an agreement with developer Flyt for the development of the Newlands stadium site and adjacent properties.

As security for the obligations, the union’s trusts registered two mortgage bonds in favour of Dream World, each worth R250 million. One covers Newlands stadium and eight other properties in the Newlands area, while the other covers Mill House, Brookside and the union’s property in Oranjezicht.

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The agreement between the parties collapsed at the end of 2020. Since 2021, they have been engaged in litigation in the Western Cape High Court. The new demand does not replace those proceedings: Dream World retains claims for interest, fees and damages within the main case.

The parties’ positions in the court dispute

Dream World argues that the funds must be repaid regardless of the outcome of the dispute over the contracts. In its view, if the loan agreement was properly cancelled in December 2020, the amount is repayable; if the agreement never took effect or is invalid, the union received a benefit from the settlement of its debts. The company also states that if the agreement remains valid, the full amount became due in August 2024 — 48 months after the loan was granted.

WPRFU contests the claim. The union believes that the replacement of Flyt with Dream World as creditor was material, and that the loan agreement and the preliminary development agreement were interconnected parts of a single arrangement. In its court filing, it also argues that the documents contained uncertain provisions and that the terms of the transaction were contrary to public policy. WPRFU representatives declined to comment on the case to the media.

Dream World lawyer Menko Huksheima said that if the demand is not met by November 12, a formal liquidation application will be filed and served. According to him, in that event the union’s assets and commercial affairs would be managed by a liquidator or trustee.

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