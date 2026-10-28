The Rawalpindi Traders Association in Pakistan has rejected a new sanitation levy under the Suthra Punjab (“Clean Punjab”) programme and said it is ready to protest if the provincial authorities do not withdraw it. Dawn reports.

Demand to withdraw the levy

Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, president of the Rawalpindi Traders Association, said at a press conference at the city’s press club that business owners already pay property tax, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) bills and other charges. In his view, before introducing a separate sanitation levy, the authorities should comprehensively review the existing taxes and related bills.

Association representatives called the monthly payments for shops and commercial centres set under the Clean Punjab programme unacceptable. They noted that businesses are already under pressure from inflation, high electricity and gas bills, taxes and rising operating costs.

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Questions about existing payments

Raja Tauheed Ahmed, the association’s general secretary, said the Punjab government should ensure transparency and accountability in the existing payment system rather than create an additional financial burden for business owners. Traders also demand an explanation of the legal basis for the new levy, its scope and the differences between the services covered by property tax, Wasa bills and Suthra Punjab.

According to business representatives, the mere fact that bills are issued by different institutions does not justify repeated payments for the same types of services. They stressed that the new levy will particularly affect small shop owners. At the same time, association members said they support the need for an effective sanitation service system, but do not agree to additional payments without clarity regarding the taxes and services already paid for.

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