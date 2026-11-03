A British man completed his 28-year round-the-world journey and returned home

57-year-old traveler Carl Bushby completed his 28-year journey around the world and returned to his hometown of Hull in England. Hundreds of people and members of his family were there to welcome him home.

Bushby began his expedition on November 1, 1998, in the Chilean city of Punta Arenas. He was 29 years old at the time. The former British paratrooper set out to walk around the world without using any transportation along the route and without returning home until the journey was complete.

During this time, he covered approximately 50,000 km across four continents and 30 countries. In particular, he crossed the frozen Bering Strait and swam across the Caspian Sea and the English Channel.

Initially, the British man expected to complete the journey in 12 years. However, harsh weather conditions, visa issues, political conflicts, and the COVID-19 pandemic significantly delayed his return.

The route through Russia proved particularly challenging. Due to bureaucratic restrictions and the short season suitable for travel, it took him nearly ten years to complete this leg of the journey. While crossing the Bering Strait, the traveler was also detained by Russian law enforcement.

Bushby arrived in his hometown on November 2, 2026. After a ceremonial welcome in downtown Hall, he headed to the home of his mother, Angela, whom he had not seen for nearly ten years. Their reunion marked the end of an expedition that had lasted nearly thirty years.

Source: Associated Press

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