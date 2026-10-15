Social network Bluesky has introduced new capabilities for its experimental Attie platform, enabling users to create websites, quizzes, games, polls, and other interactive projects. The company announced the tool's launch during the TechCrunch Disrupt conference, TechCrunch reports.

A tool for communities

Initially, Attie offered AI tools for creating personalized social feeds. The new feature is intended to allow ordinary users to create interactive projects that were previously developed mostly by programming specialists.

Bluesky CEO Tony Schneider called this approach “social vibe coding” — creating websites and social experiences for a group of people or a community. According to him, regular vibe coding is mostly an individual process, while Attie makes it possible to create projects together or for a specific group of users.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Connection with the Bluesky network

Websites, games, and other interactive projects created through Attie will operate on the AT Protocol, which also underpins Bluesky and other decentralized social applications. Creators will be linked to their identity in atproto, and the platform will offer ideas for new developments based on their public Bluesky profiles.

Users will be able to connect their own AI models or open-weight models. Bluesky Chief Operating Officer Rose Wang said Attie's advantage is access to the social network's audience: created projects can use it for distribution. Bluesky currently has 47 million registered users, although the platform's engagement level has been declining as some users returned to X.

The company is also testing support for private data in the protocol in alpha mode. Schneider said developers had requested this capability most often, and its launch is planned by the end of the year.

Read us on