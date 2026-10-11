Anastasia Soboleva reached the finals of the WTT tournament in Bulgaria

Ukrainian tennis player Anastasia Soboleva won the silver medal at the World Tennis Tour W50 tournament in Burgas, Bulgaria. She finished the tournament as the runner-up.

In Sunday’s title match, Anastasia (No. 180 WTA) lost in three sets to Spain’s Ana Mintegi del Olmo (No. 239) — 7-5, 4-6, 0-6, according to Ukrinform.

The rivals spent about three hours on the court.

Other sports news:

Tennis player Hubert Hurkacz defeated Yi Zhou in three sets in Shanghai.

The Guardians advanced to the AL Championship Series after a comeback from a 0-2 deficit.

Golfer Michael Brennan won the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

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