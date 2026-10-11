Anastasia Soboleva reached the finals of the WTT tournament in Bulgaria
Ukrainian tennis player Anastasia Soboleva won the silver medal at the World Tennis Tour W50 tournament in Burgas, Bulgaria. She finished the tournament as the runner-up.
In Sunday’s title match, Anastasia (No. 180 WTA) lost in three sets to Spain’s Ana Mintegi del Olmo (No. 239) — 7-5, 4-6, 0-6, according to Ukrinform.
The rivals spent about three hours on the court.
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