Elina Svitolina will compete in the WTA Finals for the fourth time in her career

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has qualified for the WTA Finals—the season-ending tournament featuring the world’s top female tennis players. This will be her fourth appearance in this competition during her career.

In her three previous appearances at this tournament, the Ukrainian has recorded ten wins and three losses.

In 2017, Svitolina was eliminated after the group stage; the following season, she won the title; and in 2019, she reached the final.

Svitolina’s best results of the 2026 season include two titles (the WTA 250 in Auckland and the WTA 1000 in Rome), a final at the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai, a semifinal at the Australian Open, the WTA 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Toronto, as well as a quarterfinal at Roland Garros and the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing.

The 2026 WTA Finals will take place November 8–15 in Indian Wells. Previously, Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), Aryna Sobolenko (“neutral”), Linda Nosková (Czech Republic), Mirra Andreeva (“neutral”), Cori Gauff (USA), and Jessica Pegula (USA) had already secured their spots in the tournament.

One spot in the top 8 remains open.

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