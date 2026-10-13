Russia and Belarus Have Not Been Reinstated in Team Tennis Tournaments

The International Tennis Federation did not support the return of the Russian and Belarusian national teams to international team competitions. The relevant resolutions were considered on October 13 at the organization’s General Assembly in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

None of the proposed resolutions received the required number of votes. Delegates also did not support the reinstatement of membership rights for the Russian and Belarusian tennis federations.

Consequently, the restrictions remain in effect: the national teams of both countries will not be allowed to participate in team tournaments organized under the auspices of the international federation.

Source: Ukrainian Tennis Federation

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