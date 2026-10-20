Svitolina explained what influenced her decision to break up with Monfils

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has made another candid statement about her breakup with French tennis player Gaël Monfils. She emphasized that various circumstances influenced this decision.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has published a follow-up statement regarding her separation from her husband, Gaël Monfils. She decided to explain the reasons behind her decision in more detail.

Svitolina noted that the international audience did not fully understand her previous post, perceiving the war as the sole factor behind the breakup.

According to the tennis player, this was only one of many reasons. Having lived for more than four and a half years amid the realities of full-scale war, she underwent a profound transformation that forced her to completely reevaluate her own values and vision for the future.

The Ukrainian admitted that at a certain point, she realized she no longer wanted to continue living a life in which she didn’t feel truly happy. Making this decision proved to be an extremely difficult ordeal for her.

“At some point, I simply realized that I no longer wanted to continue living a life in which I wasn’t truly happy. And believe me, making this decision was not easy at all,” Svitolina wrote.

Svitolina emphasized that she continues to love and respect Monfils as a person, and it was her honesty toward him and toward herself that prompted her to take this step.

She also noted that after the Frenchman’s decision to end his athletic career early amid family problems, he faced a number of unfair accusations.

The tennis player called on fans and the press to treat them with kindness and understanding, emphasizing that both are going through a difficult period in their lives.

Earlier, Monfils canceled his farewell tournaments following his breakup with Svitolina.

Prior to that, Elina Svitolina announced her breakup with Gaël Monfils after five years together.

As a reminder, Elina Svitolina will compete in the WTA Finals for the fourth time in her career.

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