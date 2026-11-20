18-year-old Ukrainian boxer Kira Makogoneko received an offer to represent the United States in international competitions, but declined to change her citizenship.

The athlete stated that she does not want to betray her principles or Ukraine, and plans to continue competing under the blue-and-yellow flag.

Due to Russia’s full-scale invasion, Makogoneko was forced to leave her hometown of Kharkiv and move to Lviv, where she continues to train.

The boxer emphasized that the war has only strengthened her motivation to represent Ukraine on the international stage, so that the Ukrainian national anthem can be heard around the world and the flag can be raised at sporting events.

Kira already has significant achievements to her credit: she became the U-19 world champion in the 54-kg weight class. The athlete also made a successful debut in the professional ring, defeating Polina Dovginka by unanimous decision.

Source: Radio Free Europe

Kira Makogoneko was named the winner in the “Best Young Athlete of October” category. The Ukrainian boxer won gold at the World Youth Championships in the under-54-kg weight class at a tournament in Budva, Montenegro, where she defeated China’s Sirui Yang in the final.

As a reminder, Marta Kostyuk finished her run at the Final Tournament with three losses and set an anti-record.

Earlier, Marta Kostyuk spoke about the wave of hate she faced after the final against Sobolenko.

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