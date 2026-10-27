Apple updates 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 chip — Engadget

Apple has updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro by equipping it with the M6 chip. As Engadget reports, the new model has support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

Performance and battery life

Apple says the new 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers 30% higher graphics performance compared with the M5 model. The company also reported a 25% increase in performance in artificial intelligence-related tasks. The laptop's claimed battery life is up to 24 hours on a single charge.

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Colors and sales

The model will be available in two colors: space black and silver. Pre-orders for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 are expected to open on October 28, while official sales are scheduled for November 6. At the same time, according to Engadget, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is still equipped with previous-generation M5 chips.

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