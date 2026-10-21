Automattic begins layoffs in several divisions — TechCrunch

Automattic, which owns WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Tumblr and other services, has begun laying off employees across several divisions. The layoffs have affected teams in communications, social media, WordPress.com and the corporate VIP business, at least over the past week, TechCrunch reports.

Layoffs across several teams

Automattic’s communications director, Megan Fox, announced on LinkedIn that she was leaving the company. She called it an “unexpected ending” and said her position had been eliminated.

According to the publication, sources also reported layoffs of employees from WordPress.com’s marketing and product teams during October. Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg said last week that the number of layoffs did not exceed the level usual for the company. In response to an inquiry about the increase in layoffs, he said that day he had been primarily focused on PHP because of a security issue affecting the internet.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Leadership changes

The layoffs are taking place after the board of directors’ unsuccessful attempt to remove Mullenweg as CEO in September. After that, the board’s composition changed completely, and several executives left the company, including the chief financial officer, the interim chief financial officer and the general counsel.

Interim CFO Jeremy Klaperman left the company at the beginning of the month, several weeks after the board changes. In a post on X, Mullenweg suggested that Klaperman may have been offended by the search for external candidates for the position.

Automattic’s page states that the company employs 1,397 people. According to TechCrunch insiders, the company is likely to spread the layoffs over the coming months, hoping to improve fourth-quarter revenue figures ahead of debt negotiations scheduled for June.

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