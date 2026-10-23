In Poland, the Ministry of Digital Affairs is developing a new feature for the mObywatel app — a portal for submitting support for candidates and electoral lists. The service is planned to be used as early as during next year's election campaign for the Sejm and Senate, RMF24 reports.

Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs Dariusz Standerski said the project aims to simplify providing support for candidates and increase the security of the procedure. According to him, the new system is intended to eliminate the need for voters to enter all their personal data on paper forms attached to candidate lists.

Verification of electoral rights

The ministry said the service will guide users step by step. The system will verify their electoral rights and the relevant electoral district using data from the Central Register of Voters.

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According to the project’s authors, the digital format is intended to limit the number of people who can see a voter’s personal data. Information on providing support for a candidate or list in Sejm elections will be available only to the voter and Poland’s National Electoral Commission.

Access for electoral committees

Authorized representatives of electoral committees will be able to check the number of signatures collected digitally for candidates and lists. At the same time, they will not have access to the data of people who provided such support.

After the digital service is launched, paper signature collection will not be abolished. According to Standerski, the portal is also expected to help collect support for candidates in local elections and be used during referendums. The Ministry of Digital Affairs noted that 13.5 million people use the mObywatel app, with around 2 million users logging in every day.

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