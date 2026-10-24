In the United States, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and the company’s CEO, Sam Altman. He claims that the developer of ChatGPT failed to warn consumers about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence models, The Hill reports.

The state’s claims

The lawsuit states that OpenAI allegedly violates Texas consumer protection law, as well as the Securing Children Online Through Parental Empowerment Act, known as the SCOPE Act, which concerns children’s safety online.

Paxton says that the company presents its products as reliable and safe, although ChatGPT can make mistakes and generate fabricated results — so-called hallucinations. According to him, the chatbot’s unreliability can be dangerous, particularly when users rely on inaccurate or misleading medical information.

The attorney general also accuses OpenAI of lacking adequate mechanisms to protect minors. Separately, he referred to recent cases in which AI agents, he claims, hacked the systems of other organizations or acted unpredictably.

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Other lawsuits against OpenAI

Earlier this month, eight more U.S. states filed lawsuits against the developer of ChatGPT: Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, and Nebraska. Their lawsuits also contain claims that OpenAI misled users about the safety of its chatbot.

Florida filed a separate lawsuit in June. The state said that OpenAI promoted a product that it allegedly knew could harm consumers. The Hill requested comment from OpenAI.

Paxton said that OpenAI has a duty to protect users and warn them about the platform’s risks. He also said he would seek to protect Texas residents from harm that artificial intelligence, in his view, may cause.

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