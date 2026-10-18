OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that the company will create a humanoid robot. In the Sources podcast, he explained that the human form is logical because doors, keyboards, and tools are designed for people. Engadget reports.

The main challenge is the control system

According to Altman, the machine’s appearance is less important than developing its “brain” — the system that will ensure the robot operates. Such a robot must recognize data from cameras and sensors, interpret instructions, plan actions, coordinate movements, and adjust them to real-world conditions.

For example, to pick up a cup, the system needs to identify the object and its handle, assess the grip, and correctly calculate the force required. OpenAI is already seeking specialists in motion control, state estimation, actuator control, whole-robot behavior, and machine-learning infrastructure for physical AI systems.

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A demonstration is expected in 2027

Altman also told Fortune that OpenAI could show a demonstration in 2027. At the same time, he does not expect robots to start walking the streets for several more years.

The company previously developed the Dactyl project, in which a robotic hand was taught to manipulate real objects through training in simulation. This approach was later applied to working with a Rubik’s Cube. OpenAI job listings also mention the development of electromechanical actuators with motors, transmissions, sensors, and thermal systems, as well as manufacturing and supply chains.

OpenAI names the creation of general-purpose robots capable of helping skilled workers build infrastructure as its near-term goal. The long-term goal is a personal robot for a wider range of tasks. The company’s careers page lists 27 robotics positions.

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