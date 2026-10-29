The iPhone Duo After Its Launch: What Bloggers Are Saying, Why There's a Shortage, and How Much Apple Could Earn

Apple’s first foldable smartphone—the iPhone Duo—generated significant interest even before official sales began. Pre-orders, which opened on October 16, quickly led to longer wait times: for some buyers, delivery was pushed back as far as January 2027. However, the hype surrounding the new device doesn’t mean it turned out to be perfect. Despite a starting price of $1,999, the iPhone Duo has received mixed reviews due to its design, camera capabilities, and software flaws.

Well-known tech reviewers Marques Brownlee, Arun Maini, Joanna Stern, and Tyler Stalman have already shared their impressions of the new smartphone. Among its main advantages, they highlight the large foldable display, multitasking capabilities, and ease of use when working with content. At the same time, experts point out the trade-offs that Duo owners will have to face, especially when comparing it to traditional Apple flagships.

UA.News has compiled reviews from popular bloggers and tech experts, analyzed the main pros and cons of the iPhone Duo, and found out where to buy the new device, why there’s a shortage, and what’s currently known about its sales figures.

What Is the iPhone Duo?

Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo on September 9, and the first buyers received it on October 23. It’s a smartphone with two displays: a 5.4-inch external display and a 7.6-inch internal foldable display. When closed, it can be used for text messages, calls, and taking photos; when opened, it can be used for reading, watching videos, or working with two apps side by side.

The device features an A20 Pro chip, a titanium body, and two 48-megapixel rear cameras. The inner display has a matte, nano-textured coating that reduces glare and makes the fold less noticeable. When unfolded, it is 5.2 mm thick; when folded, it is 11.3 mm thick, and it weighs 254 grams.

In the U.S., the base model with 256 GB of storage costs $1,999; the 512 GB model costs $2,199; the 1 TB model costs $2,599; and the 2 TB model costs $3,199. However, the Duo does not replicate the full range of features found on the iPhone Pro: it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, and instead of Face ID facial recognition, it uses a Touch ID fingerprint scanner in the side button.

What bloggers praise about the iPhone Duo: the screen, design, and battery life

The inner display received the most positive reviews. Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, and Arun Maini from the Mrwhosetheboss channel noted its anti-glare properties and barely noticeable fold. This is particularly important for a foldable device: the central crease is constantly in your field of view while reading, viewing photos, or working on a document.

The nanostructure doesn’t physically eliminate the crease, but it changes how the surface is perceived. Glare doesn’t accentuate the unevenness as much, so at a normal viewing angle, the screen appears smoother. In her weekly review, Joanna Stern particularly praised the matte display’s performance outdoors. In this scenario, the advantage lies not in brightness figures, but in how comfortable it is to view the screen’s content.

Reviewers also note the transition between the two displays. Brownlee praised the smoothness of this process: opening the device should feel like a continuation of your work, rather than switching to another device. Ukrainian tech writer Oleksandr Lyapota on Keddr highlighted the opening animation as a well-executed detail of Apple’s interface immediately after the presentation.

Another advantage is the ability to change the device’s orientation. Stern describes the Duo as a phone that, depending on how it’s unfolded, can transform into a small tablet, a desk clock, or something resembling a tiny laptop. This doesn’t mean it’s a full-fledged replacement for a computer, but it offers more options for video calls, viewing content, or taking photos without having to hold it in your hands all the time.

Battery life was another positive aspect. According to Brownlee, the smartphone regularly made it through the day with over 30% battery remaining. Maine also gave the battery a favorable review: in his comparison, the Duo lasted longer than the smaller iPhone 18 Pro. This is important for a new form factor, which one might have expected to suffer a significant loss in battery life due to its large display.

A separate test by Mark Spoonauer of Tom’s Guide yielded 13 hours and 20 minutes of web browsing over 5G at a fixed brightness level. In the same comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold8 lasted 10 hours and 6 minutes, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max lasted 17 hours and 31 minutes. So, while the Duo didn’t set a record among all iPhones, it delivered a compelling result for a foldable device.

What are the most commonly cited drawbacks of the iPhone Duo by reviewers?

The most consistent criticism concerns the software. A large display is only useful if the app can display more information on it. In early reviews, some apps remained confined to a narrow mobile window with black borders, preventing users from reaping the expected benefits of the extra screen space.

Brownlee highlighted issues with space utilization in Spotify, Google Maps, Discord, and Google Calendar. Maini pointed out problems with Google Docs and certain games.

“For a $2,000 phone, I expected a much better app experience from day one,” said Mrwhosetheboss in his review.

Julian Choccatt of WIRED also pointed out the limitations of multitasking itself. Two apps can be opened side by side, but their split is fixed at a 50-50 ratio. The user cannot arbitrarily allocate more space to one window. For a hypothetical spreadsheet and a messaging app, this means both will get equal space, even though the document might need more.

The second set of complaints concerns physical ergonomics. In his previous review following the presentation, Oleksandr Lyapota highlighted the device’s weight and thickness, as well as the absence of an Action Button. Admiring the slim, open body doesn’t change the fact that the closed device is 11.3 mm thick. This is exactly how people carry it in their pockets and often use it with one hand.

The removal of Face ID also turned out to be more noticeable than simply replacing one unlocking method with another. Brownlee pointed out the delay with Touch ID, while Maini noted the ease of accessing the scanner when the device is unfolded. When an action is repeated dozens of times a day, even a small change in a familiar motion affects the overall experience.

Opinions vary regarding overheating. Stern experienced it during video calls and while using the camera. Maini noted the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s heating during an extended stress test, but didn’t find the difference particularly noticeable during normal use.

Why Opinions on the iPhone Duo’s Cameras Are Divided

The cameras have become a separate topic of discussion, as the Duo’s price tag raises expectations for Apple’s best capabilities. However, the foldable smartphone lacks a dedicated telephoto lens. For some reviewers, this fact outweighs the benefits of the large screen, even if the main camera performs well in everyday shooting.

Arun Maini acknowledged that the main camera turned out to be better than he expected, but personally, he isn’t ready to give up the telephoto lens. This is a criticism of the camera system: for him, the ability to zoom in on a distant subject with high quality is more important than the other advantages of the form factor. Therefore, his recommendation for those new to foldable smartphones remains in favor of the standard iPhone Pro models.

Photographer Tyler Stalman shifted his focus to the resulting photos. Comparing the Duo’s main camera to that of the iPhone 18 Pro, he noted, “Most people won’t notice the difference.” In his assessment, the photos are similar under many lighting conditions; in low light, the Pro has an advantage, but it won’t necessarily be obvious to every user.

At the same time, Stalman praised the features made possible by the two screens. For selfies, you can use the main camera while seeing yourself on the external display. If you’re photographing someone else, they can also monitor the frame. This allows you to check your position, composition, and facial expression before taking the photo, rather than having to edit the shot after reviewing it.

The under-display front-facing camera proved to be a weak point. Brownlee was harsh in his assessment of its photos, and MacRumors noted that it performs better with video than with still images. That said, users aren’t limited to just that camera: there’s an external front-facing camera, and the option to use the main camera for selfies. This mitigates the shortcoming, but it doesn’t make the quality of all the cameras the same.

Michael Fisher, known as MrMobile, even called the Duo’s cameras the best among foldable smartphones available in the U.S. His point of reference differs from a comparison with the iPhone 18 Pro: he evaluates the device among competitors of the same form factor.

The reviews suggest that the Duo shouldn’t automatically be considered either a weak camera phone or the best iPhone for photography. It offers a different balance: it’s easier to frame shots thanks to the two displays, but the lens setup falls short of the usual flagship. The choice depends on whether a person values new ways of taking photos more, or the versatility of the cameras.

Where to Buy the iPhone Duo and How Much It Costs in Ukraine

Sales of Apple’s first foldable smartphone have been met with significant demand and long wait times for delivery. Orders for all four storage configurations are available on Apple’s official U.S. website. However, after pre-orders opened on October 16, delivery dates for some buyers in the U.S. and the U.K. were pushed back to January 2027.

At the same time, Apple has set aside separate batches of smartphones for retail stores. As a result, the availability of the iPhone Duo depends on the country, city, and specific configuration. Even if ordering online involves a wait of several months, the device may become available sooner at certain retail locations.

In Ukraine, the iPhone Duo is also gradually entering the market. As of October 29, Ukrainian retailers have already published estimated prices for all smartphone configurations, and sales are expected to begin on October 30. However, actual availability may vary depending on storage capacity and delivery times.

Estimated prices for the iPhone Duo in Ukraine:

256 GB — 133,999 UAH;

512 GB — 146,999 UAH;

1 TB — 173,999 UAH;

2 TB — 213,999 UAH.

The most expensive configurations remain less readily available for now, and for some versions, retailers have not yet announced an exact release date. Therefore, even after the official launch, buyers may need additional time to get a smartphone with their desired storage capacity.

Why Is There a Shortage of the iPhone Duo?

The shortage is due to a combination of high demand and limited initial supply. The first foldable iPhone attracted buyers who wanted to try the new form factor without switching to Android. However, the wait time depends not only on the number of interested buyers: it’s just as important how many finished smartphones the manufacturer can ship in a given week.

Even before sales began, there were reports of production challenges. MacRumors reported that as of September 17, the yield rate of passable units in final assembly was just over 60%. The information came from a source in the supply chain; Apple has not publicly confirmed it.

According to the same report, the difficulties concerned not only final assembly but also displays and hinge components. For this new form factor, it is crucial to ensure the flexible panel, the folding mechanism, the body, and the internal connections all work in harmony. If the supply of one of the key components falls behind, increasing the number of other parts does not result in an immediate increase in the number of finished phones.

What Problems Arose with the iPhone Duo and How Much Apple Could Earn from Sales

The first few days of iPhone Duo sales were not without problems. Some owners began complaining about cracks in the inner display that appeared along the fold line. On October 26, Apple officially acknowledged that this issue does indeed exist, but affects only a small number of smartphones. The company advised affected customers to contact AppleCare to have their devices replaced.

The situation quickly drew attention on social media. Alongside real photos of damaged smartphones, images generated by artificial intelligence began circulating, as well as videos in which bloggers deliberately tested the durability of the new device. This has made it more difficult to determine the true extent of the problem. At the same time, there have been no reports of a mass recall of the iPhone Duo, and a shortage of the devices had already emerged before the first complaints surfaced.

Despite these challenges, interest in the new smartphone remains high. According to MacRumors, Apple has decided to increase its production order for the iPhone Duo by approximately 44%—from 9.7 million to 14 million devices. This volume is projected for the first 12 months of sales, meaning it includes a significant portion of 2027.

However, the company has not yet disclosed the exact number of iPhone Duos already sold. Analysts at Counterpoint Research predict that by the end of 2026, Apple will be able to sell about 6 million foldable smartphones. At a starting price of $1,999, this corresponds to approximately $12 billion in potential retail sales.

There are even more optimistic forecasts. Analyst Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management expects that in fiscal year 2027, Apple will be able to sell up to 20 million iPhone Duo units. He estimates that the shift of some buyers from cheaper iPhones to the foldable model could add about $8 billion to projected smartphone revenue compared to market expectations.

However, high demand at launch does not guarantee long-term success. Apple will have to not only ramp up production but also resolve display issues and improve app performance on the larger screen. This will determine whether the iPhone Duo remains a high-end device for tech enthusiasts or becomes a viable alternative to standard iPhones for a broader audience.

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