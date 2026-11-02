South Korean IT company LG CNS has completed the construction of a 30-megawatt hyperscale data center for artificial intelligence systems in Jakarta, Indonesia. The facility is designed for high-performance computing using next-generation graphics processing units.

Project customer

The construction was commissioned by KMG, a joint venture between Indonesia’s Sinar Mas Group and Korea Investment Real Asset Management, an alternative asset management company.

According to the Korea Herald, LG CNS described the project as the first case in which a South Korean company has built an AI data center for an overseas client.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expansion plans

LG CNS is preparing to expand the facility, which could increase the data center’s total capacity to 400 megawatts. After completing construction in Jakarta, the company plans to develop its AI data center business in other Asia-Pacific countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan.

The company also plans to expand its portfolio with GPU subscription services, liquid-cooling infrastructure and solutions for the AI factory sector.

Read us on