Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates has concluded four strategic agreements with OpenAI on the use of artificial intelligence in public administration, food security and education. The agreements were reached after a meeting between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, The National reports.

Machine-readable rules

The Abu Dhabi government and OpenAI plan to launch the Machine-Readable Government initiative — machine-readable governance based on the use of AI. It is described as the world’s first such initiative and a step toward the emirate’s goal of becoming the world’s first AI-native government.

The project involves converting a defined set of government policies and regulations into a machine-readable format. This is intended to help AI-based systems conduct routine assessments of regulatory compliance, including when issuing permits and certificates.

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Each assessment will be able to be linked to the relevant provision, while officials will retain control and responsibility for final decisions.

Pilot project for food imports

The initiative will be led and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Department of Government Enablement. The first pilot project has already been put into operation at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority; it focuses on food imports.

AI inference will be provided by OpenAI infrastructure in the UAE, while real-time model computations will take place on graphics processing units in the country’s data centers.

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