The Chinese company Unitree Robotics has released a video showing humanoid robots replicating the operators’ movements in real time. The humanoids replicated punches, running, acrobatic stunts, and even finger movements with a delay of up to 80 milliseconds.

The company showcased the project, called Embodied Avatar V3.0 Guardian, in a video posted on the social network X. To control the robots, operators use special straps with sensors on their arms, legs, and torso, and touch-sensitive gloves to replicate finger movements.

In the video, the humanoids mimic people’s punches, running, and other movements. In one scene, the robot engages in a sort of sparring match with a person wearing an inflatable bear suit. In another, it mimics the operator’s somersault in the air and lands on its feet.

Unitree Embodied Avatar V3.0 Guardian Maximum synchronization rate 99.8%, minimum end-to-end latency 80 ms. In addition to fully autonomous mode, real-time full-body teleoperation of robots has always been a major area of global interest. It enables complex remote operations, data collection, and other tasks. Please use this function safely and in a friendly manner. — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) November 27, 2026

According to Unitree Robotics, the system has two operating modes. In standard mode, the latency is approximately 100 milliseconds, and the claimed motion synchronization rate is 99.8%. In dynamic mode, the latency is reduced to 80 milliseconds, but the synchronization drops to 99.5%. The company has not disclosed the methodology used to calculate these metrics.

The developers believe the technology could be useful for remotely performing complex tasks and collecting data. At the same time, Unitree described the demonstrated tests as extreme and urged people not to replicate them. The company also recommends maintaining a distance of at least two to three meters between people and robots.

Source: Unitree Robotics

As a reminder, Swiss researchers have taught a humanoid robot to climb ladders with a success rate of over 90%.

Earlier in South Korea, a humanoid robot capable of coordinating its entire body under physical stress was developed

Meanwhile, in Denmark, supermarkets are testing humanoid robots to stock shelves.

The Chinese company JAKA has unveiled two new industrial robots—the wheeled humanoid Kargo50 for transporting cargo and the Zu50 manipulator with a lifting capacity of up to 50 kg.

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