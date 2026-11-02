Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), an energy company in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has entered into an agreement with OpenAI and G42 to deploy advanced artificial intelligence technologies in its operations. As The National reports, the technology is intended to help integrate the company’s operational, investment and commercial decisions, increasing efficiency and productivity.

The agreement was signed following a meeting between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Chairman of the emirate’s Executive Council Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman. G42 is participating in the arrangement through its subsidiary Inception42.

OpenAI models in UAE infrastructure

The technology will run on OpenAI’s GPT models, while the infrastructure for inference will be located in the UAE. According to the publication, Adnoc is set to become the first energy company to use OpenAI’s advanced technologies.

The agreement is another step in Adnoc’s declared ambition to become the world’s most technology- and AI-oriented energy company.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Three more agreements with OpenAI

In total, Abu Dhabi entities and OpenAI signed four agreements in the fields of public administration, energy and investment. The Abu Dhabi government and OpenAI also launched the Machine-Readable Government initiative, which they called the world’s first AI-based public administration initiative.

It involves converting government policies and regulatory rules into a format that artificial intelligence systems can read. This is expected to help officials conduct routine compliance checks, including when issuing permits and certificates. Final decisions and responsibility, according to the source, will remain with officials.

The first pilot project is already operating at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and concerns food imports. Separately, Mubadala, Inception42 and OpenAI agreed to use AI for investment analysis, opportunity identification and risk assessment. Inception42 and OpenAI also concluded a five-year agreement to expand the use of advanced AI in the UAE’s public sector, business and education.

Read us on