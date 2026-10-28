South Korea has completed the development of a naval attack helicopter under a project worth 450 billion won, or about $337 million. Production of approximately 20 such aircraft is planned to begin in 2027, Anadolu Agency reports.

Surion-based modification

The new helicopter was developed on the basis of the naval version of the KUH-1 Surion. According to South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the aircraft is intended for multi-purpose amphibious operations.

The helicopter has been equipped with air-to-surface missiles and other weapons systems. It also has additional systems to counter threats from enemy helicopters and drones.

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Testing and certification

The project began in 2022 and underwent a series of evaluations. During testing, live-fire exercises were conducted using turret-mounted machine guns, air-to-surface missiles, as well as guided and unguided rockets.

In July, the helicopter successfully passed a full combat suitability assessment, and in August it received an airworthiness certificate. This confirmed that the aircraft meets safe flight requirements.

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