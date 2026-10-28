In the southern Indian state of Karnataka, farmers are protesting plans to acquire agricultural land for a planned integrated township near Bengaluru, part of which is intended for industries related to artificial intelligence. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

The Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project is to be implemented near the town of Bidadi, southwest of Bengaluru. More than 800 hectares within its boundaries are planned to be designated for AI-related industries and related sectors. In June, state authorities issued a final notification on the acquisition of around 210 hectares of land in three villages during the first phase of the project.

Farmers' protests

Hundreds of farmers from several villages have been opposing the plan for more than 18 months. They fear losing fertile land where they grow, among other things, betel nuts, coconuts and bananas, as well as raise silkworms. Environmentalist Lokesh B. S. noted that local agriculture is diverse.

One protest participant, 45-year-old Neela, whose family owns around four hectares of land, said that the plot had been passed down through the family from generation to generation. According to her, income from growing silk and betel nuts helped pay for her children's education.

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A month after the land acquisition notification, Karnataka authorities assured farmers that the land would not be taken by force. The state government also appointed a committee to review the township project and take into account different public views.

Water supply issues

The expansion of AI infrastructure in Karnataka is also raising concerns about water resources. There are 31 data centres operating in Bengaluru, and new facilities are also planned in the city. In the Electronic City area, a civic group led by IT specialist Pranay Dubey says that nearly 150 residential complexes depend on private water tankers because they are not connected to the municipal water supply system.

Members of this group believe that data centres, which require water to cool computing equipment, are worsening the problem of water shortages for residents. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also responsible for information technology and biotechnology, named the use of treated wastewater, liquid cooling and wider use of renewable energy among possible solutions.

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