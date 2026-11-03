Google plans to turn off artificial intelligence tools for K–12 school students by default next year. Institution administrators will be able to activate these features themselves, TechCrunch reports.

Search tied to AI features

The changes will affect Gemini, NotebookLM, Gemini in Classroom and Google Search. At the same time, schools that decide to completely restrict the use of AI will no longer have access to Google Search, as AI features are integrated into the search engine.

Google Vice President for Education Chris Phillips told The New York Times that search and AI are closely integrated. According to him, students at institutions that completely ban AI will not be able to use search and will see a message from their school stating that the service is unavailable.

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Preparing schools for the changes

This approach creates a choice for teachers and administrators: they may not want students to use Google Search AI Overviews for research or completing assignments, but at the same time need access to the search engine to find sources and educational materials.

In a Google blog post, Phillips noted that the company will provide schools with more details in the coming months so they can prepare for the transition. At the same time, Google announced the launch of Guided Learning in schools, a tool intended to help users understand material more deeply rather than simply receive ready-made answers.

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