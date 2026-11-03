Bethesda has officially confirmed the title of the next game in the series — The Elder Scrolls VI Sentinel. It was announced in a video lasting less than 10 minutes, dedicated to the 40th anniversary of Bethesda Game Studios, The Verge reports.

Announcement after eight years of waiting

Bethesda first announced the existence of the sixth installment of The Elder Scrolls more than eight years ago. Studio head Todd Howard said during the new announcement that this was a good time to reveal the game's title.

At the same time, Bethesda did not provide any other details about The Elder Scrolls VI Sentinel. In particular, the company did not clarify details of the game's development or its availability on platforms, around which discussions had previously taken place regarding possible exclusivity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The events will unfold in Hammerfell

According to the publication, Sentinel will take place in the province of Hammerfell from the The Elder Scrolls universe. This location has already appeared in The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Sentinel is also set to become the first game dedicated to the history of Elder Scrolls and reveal the secrets of ancient artifacts from this universe. The title announcement came as 15 years have passed since the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

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