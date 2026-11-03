Apple opens Siri AI to third-party apps — The Verge

As part of the iOS 27.3 update, which began rolling out on Tuesday in Developer Preview format, Apple has allowed developers to integrate new Siri AI capabilities into third-party apps. The voice assistant will be able to perform actions in a wider range of programs using the user’s personal context, natural-language requests, and on-screen information.

New capabilities for developers

As The Verge reports, Apple states in its developer documentation that integration is available for all apps. The update also adds an “app skills” feature, through which third-party developers can combine several tasks into a single action.

Users will not have to name the app in a request to Siri AI if the program is open on screen, displays a Live Activity, or is already being discussed in a conversation with the assistant. Previously, Apple gave third-party developers access only to a limited set of such features.

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An example involving a ride booking

Apple gave an example involving a ride-hailing service: a user can call a car through the app, follow updates in Live Activity, and then ask Siri AI to change the pickup address.

Apple is also adding expanded Siri AI capabilities to its own apps, including Calendar, Files, Finder, Journal, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Preview, Reminders, Safari, Shortcuts, and Weather. Among examples of actions, the company cites finding a coffee shop the user visited last week or archiving files that have not been opened for more than a year.

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