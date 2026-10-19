Samsung Electronics will use Taiwanese company TSMC’s 3-nanometer process technology to manufacture next-generation high-bandwidth memory base dies for Nvidia. Asharq Al-Awsat reported this, citing the Seoul Economic Daily.

Nvidia’s requirements for memory manufacturers

According to the newspaper, Nvidia asked Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology to use TSMC’s process technology for NVHBM base dies. For the main dies, the company also specified the use of sixth-generation DRAM technology.

This could be the first time Samsung has cooperated with the Taiwanese contract chipmaker at the HBM manufacturing stage. Samsung agreed to Nvidia’s requirements after an internal review, the Seoul Economic Daily reported.

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Samsung’s plans for other products

NVHBM, introduced by Nvidia in August, was developed with the company’s proprietary memory controller integrated into the base die. According to Nvidia, this solution is intended to standardize the implementation of the technology for different memory suppliers.

At the same time, Samsung plans to retain its own manufacturing model for standard HBM and customized products for other customers. According to an unnamed source cited by the newspaper, the company is also assessing the possibility of producing NVHBM base dies at its own manufacturing facilities if demand exceeds TSMC’s capacity.

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