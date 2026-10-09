Global shipments of personal computers in the third quarter of 2026 totaled 62.7 million units, down 20.1% from the same period in 2025. Compared with the second quarter of 2026, the figure declined by 9.1%, Engadget reports, citing data from International Data Corporation.

First decline in nine quarters

IDC links the decline in interest in computers to supply problems and high prices. In July 2026, the company reported the first decline in PC shipments in nine quarters. Several months earlier, IDC also lowered its forecast for the personal computer market for all of 2026.

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High prices curb demand

Jitesh Ubrani, research director for consumer devices at IDC, noted that sales channels are concerned about the risk of building up excess inventory in a market where high prices are curbing demand. According to him, this could lead to promotions and short-term relief for buyers, but prices, IDC expects, will not return to the level of a year ago.

Outlook for the coming quarters

IDC expects prices to remain elevated. Deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, in the company's assessment, create a risk that the market outlook in the coming quarters will worsen before it begins to improve.

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