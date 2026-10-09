The Pentagon has announced a new initiative worth about $350 million aimed at strengthening US leadership in quantum computing for national security needs. South China Morning Post reports, citing a statement from the Office of the US Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael called an advantage in quantum computing a critical priority for President Trump’s administration. He referred to a June executive order aimed at accelerating the deployment of the technology, its commercialization, and the development of domestic manufacturing in the United States.

Defense applications

Quantum computing uses the principles of quantum mechanics to solve complex tasks much faster than traditional computers. Such systems can speed up data processing, break classical encryption systems, and optimize complex operations and logistics chains.

The Pentagon expects that quantum computers developed under the initiative will contribute to the creation of weapons, platforms, and other critically important capabilities that could potentially be more lethal, economical, and suitable for production. The technology may also help solve complex problems in chemistry, materials science, physics, and applied mathematics that are important for developing advanced weapons systems.

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Competition with China and DARPA programs

China has identified the development and application of quantum technologies and quantum computing among the key strategic priorities of its 15th Five-Year Plan for 2026–2030. According to the official Chinese newspaper Science and Technology Daily, the People’s Liberation Army of China is reportedly developing more than ten experimental tools for quantum cyberwarfare.

Separately, the Pentagon announced a conditional $150 million loan commitment for PsiQuantum Corp, which is intended to strengthen its manufacturing and prototyping capabilities in the United States. The company also participates in DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, a program intended to verify the possibility of building and operating an industrial-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2033.

DARPA selected Atom Computing, Diraq, IBM, IonQ, Microsoft, and PsiQuantum for Stage C of the program, which includes direct physical testing and empirical validation of the developments. The cost of this stage could reach $300 million. In addition, the US Department of Energy launched the Quantum Genesis Q Competition with funding of up to $215 million for companies working on fault-tolerant quantum computers.

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