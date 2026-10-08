The racing game Forza Horizon 6 will launch on PlayStation 5 on January 26, 2027. Console owners will be able to join the Forza Horizon festival after the game debuts on Xbox and PC in May 2026, Engadget reports.

Developer Playground Games had previously said that the PS5 version would arrive in 2026. However, the release will take place at the beginning of next year.

Early access and expansion

The Premium Edition will be available on PS5, allowing players to start playing up to five days before the official release. Owners of the standard edition will be able to upgrade to the Premium Edition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The first expansion for Forza Horizon 6 is expected to be released simultaneously with the PlayStation 5 version. It will be included in the Premium Edition; other players will be able to purchase the expansion separately.

Japan and the studio's next game

Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan. Playground Games used in the new game an approach developed in Forza Horizon 5, adapting it to the new setting.

The studio's next release is expected to be Fable. The game is scheduled for February 23, 2027, for Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Read us on