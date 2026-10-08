Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook said that he does not interfere with the work of John Ternus, who became the company’s chief executive officer in September. Cook handed over the position to Apple’s former head of hardware and moved into the role of executive chair.

Trust between the executives

In an interview with The Independent, Cook said that he and Ternus have an “incredible level of trust” in each other and that their communication must be regular and substantive. The Verge reports.

Cook said that he helps Ternus in whatever way the new CEO considers necessary, but does not interfere in his affairs. He is now focused on global policy and Apple’s interaction with the governments of different countries. According to Cook, the company seeks to advance change or advocate for it on issues that require such engagement.

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Advice for the new CEO

Cook also said that he advised Ternus to make the position his own: to devote time to areas where he can bring the greatest benefit to Apple and not imitate his predecessor. Cook compared this with his own experience after Steve Jobs, noting that leaders have different strengths.

He called the handover of leadership to Ternus a transition he wanted to make exemplary. According to Cook, preparations for the leadership change began several years ago and proceeded as he had intended. A few days after taking office, Ternus introduced the iPhone Duo; Cook said he wanted to ensure that the company’s new leader had support at the start.

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