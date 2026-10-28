TikTok launches Must Eat in three US regions — The Verge

TikTok has launched the Must Eat restaurant guide, initially available in New York, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. The section allows users to search for nearby venues, leave reviews, call restaurants, and reserve tables.

Recommendations based on posts

As The Verge reports, the new service was created based on 40 million posts, reviews, and comments about food establishments published on TikTok. The guide uses videos and discussions of popular local restaurants to generate recommendations.

At the presentation, TikTok's US CEO Adam Presser called Must Eat a collection of conversations taking place on the platform among content creators, restaurateurs, and users who post videos or comments about local venues.

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Categories and filters

Must Eat is divided into “casual dining” and “fine dining” tabs. Users can sort results by rating, distance, cuisine type, and venues that are currently open. Each restaurant's page includes links to videos about it published on TikTok, and the venue itself can be saved for later viewing.

Restaurants featured in New York include Golden Diner, Semma, and Via Carota. TikTok said that restaurants cannot pay to be included in Must Eat recommendation lists.

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