US restores campaign finance filing system — The Hill

In the United States, the Federal Election Commission has restored the operation of the electronic system through which candidates, political committees, party committees and political action committees file campaign finance reports. The service resumed on Wednesday afternoon after an outage that lasted nearly two days.

System operation restored

The commission reported that the system was available to users shortly before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. At the same time, the agency said it was continuing to restore the search function in the filing system and the notification service.

As The Hill reports, the outage did not affect searches on the FEC website, where information about recipients of contributions to campaigns and political action committees can be found.

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The commission first informed the public about the problem on Monday evening. For most of Tuesday, the agency said it was working to resolve it, and that same evening reported that the problem had been identified and a fix was being implemented.

Report of a possible cyberattack

The cause of the outage was not officially specified. Reuters, citing an email, reported that the FEC website had been targeted by a hacker or hackers.

The incident occurred less than a week before the US midterm elections. Democratic FEC Commissioner Dara Lindenbaum emphasized that the agency processes only reports on fundraising and spending in election campaigns and does not participate in election administration, voter registration records or voting machines.

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