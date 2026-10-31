Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported the possible compromise of about 3,600 sets of personal data following unauthorized access to one of its networks. As The Japan Times reports, the data included names and email addresses.

Among the records was data on about 900 people who are not ministry employees. The ministry said these records did not contain confidential information.

Access was blocked after detection

Unauthorized access to the network was detected on July 27. It was immediately blocked, and measures were taken to revoke credentials. After an investigation involving external experts, the ministry concluded that personal data may have been compromised.

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No reports of the data being used have been received. According to a senior Foreign Ministry official, a third party stole login credentials for an email service.

Confidential and consular systems were not affected

The attacked network was connected to external networks. At the same time, the ministry processes confidential information on a separate closed network.

The Foreign Ministry also said that the unauthorized access did not affect the consular system related to passports or the Tabi-Regi service that provides travelers with safety information abroad. The ministry plans to notify people who do not work for the ministry and whose data may have been compromised, as well as review access controls and authentication methods, strengthen monitoring, and enhance information security training.

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