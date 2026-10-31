In Sydney, artists and representatives of creative businesses from Grayndler, the electorate of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, have spoken out against possible changes to copyright legislation for artificial intelligence. They fear that AI companies could by default use Australian authors’ works published online to train models unless rights holders separately opt out.

As The Guardian reports, Grayndler, located in Sydney’s inner west, has more than 3,000 cultural and creative businesses. Cultural and creative sectors employ 10% of the electorate’s workers, compared with 4.2% across Australia overall.

Opt-out model

The Labor government is considering copyright changes as part of a broader package of reforms related to AI, data centres, energy and the economy. Albanese had previously said that authors need the strongest possible protections and noted that using their works without payment would be theft.

At the same time, creative industries are concerned that technology companies are seeking to ease current rules for training models on Australian materials. According to the publication, Anthropic proposed an opt-out model: content could be collected if the rights owner did not object. Coalition senators and music industry representatives warned that such an approach could mean the state taking property.

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Reaction from the creative community

Artist and designer Lou Campbell-Smith, who uses AI in her practice, called the requirement to opt out of the use of works herself unacceptable. She believes this turns authors into a resource for technology companies.

Curator and director of the art space Tortuga Studios H Morgan-Harris said Australia’s creative ecosystem could suffer significant harm. Monster Mouse Studios co-founder Jason Zoidberg also criticised the idea of giving AI companies such access. At the same time, he noted growing interest in traditional hands-on artistic practices and workshops in Sydney’s western areas.

Draft bills are expected by the end of the year, with their consideration in parliament planned for 2027.

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