Meta, according to The Information, allegedly created a prototype humanoid robot jointly with Chinese startup Fourier and is working on a second version. Channel NewsAsia reported this on October 31, publishing Reuters material.

What is known about the development

As Reuters notes, The Information released this information on Saturday, October 31, citing people familiar with the initiative. The available report does not specify the prototype's technical characteristics, the timeline for creating the second version, or the tasks for which the robot is intended.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The publication also does not name the place where the robot was created or indicate what stage the work on the new version has reached. The Channel NewsAsia publication is dated November 1.

There is no independent confirmation

Reuters said it was unable to immediately independently verify the report. Therefore, the information about the development is based on data from The Information and the publication's unnamed sources. Channel NewsAsia named Reuters as the source of its material.

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