Turkey’s Ministry of National Education plans to introduce a school monitoring system using artificial intelligence to assess learning outcomes and the skill levels of middle and high school students. Daily Sabah reports on the plan.

Monitoring in schools

The planned system will operate at the school level. It is intended to assess two aspects: students’ learning outcomes and their skill levels. The report specifically refers to middle and high school students, rather than all levels of education.

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Ministry’s plan

The use of AI is part of the planned monitoring system. The ministry plans to use it to assess school students’ learning outcomes and skills within a school-based approach to monitoring. Daily Sabah describes the initiative as a ministry plan, rather than a mechanism already in place.

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