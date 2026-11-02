Samsung SDS has announced the start of construction of a data center for artificial intelligence systems in the city of Gumi, South Korea. The facility will have an initial capacity of 60 MW, which the company plans to gradually increase to 120 MW. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028, Korea Herald reports.

Investment and capacity

The data center will be built on a 46,000-square-meter site in North Gyeongsang Province. In January, Samsung SDS approved 427.3 billion won, or about $319 million, in investments for the project and also signed an agreement with the provincial and city authorities. In late August, Gumi authorities approved the construction.

The project is part of Samsung Group's 60 trillion won investment plan, announced in July, to develop advanced manufacturing industries in the southeastern part of the country. The plan covers, among other areas, robotics, batteries, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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Services and cooling

The new data center is expected to support the deployment of artificial intelligence robots at facilities of Samsung group companies, including computing for model training required for precision tasks. Samsung SDS also plans to provide external customers with graphics processing unit computing services and colocation services, under which companies will be able to install and operate their own GPUs at the data center.

Liquid cooling will be provided for servers with high GPU density, while traditional air cooling will be used for less demanding systems. The energy infrastructure will include backup equipment and emergency power systems. In the third quarter, Samsung SDS's cloud revenue rose 18% year-on-year to 796.1 billion won amid increased demand for GPU-as-a-service.

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