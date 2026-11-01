Israeli medical technology company Aidoc said that its CARE artificial intelligence model was included in TIME's list of the best inventions of 2026 in the Medicine and Health category. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the system analyzes medical images and clinical texts, helping doctors detect potentially serious diseases earlier.

Prioritizing urgent examinations

If CARE detects signs that may require urgent attention, it flags examinations for priority review by the medical team. TIME highlighted the technology's ability to identify a wide range of potentially dangerous medical findings.

The model is also expected to enable Aidoc to expand the list of conditions detected by its platform without creating a separate algorithm for each of them. TIME's annual list evaluates inventions based on originality, effectiveness, ambition, and impact.

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The platform operates in hospitals

Aidoc CEO and co-founder Elad Walach said that medical foundation models capable of detecting hundreds of diseases could become an additional safety tool in diagnostics. According to the company, its AI solutions authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are used by more than 150 healthcare systems in the United States and more than 1,600 hospitals worldwide, including most hospitals in Israel.

Aidoc was founded in 2016 by Elad Walach, Michael Braginsky, and Guy Reiner. The company's platform analyzes medical images and other clinical data to alert doctors to potentially life-threatening conditions and help prioritize urgent cases in real time.

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