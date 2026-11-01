Dubai, UAE, has unveiled a plan to create the Nad Zabeel research, development and innovation campus. The complex in Zabeel Park is planned to be built over five years and is intended to bring together universities, technology companies, investors and government institutions. This was reported by The National.

Laboratories and incubators

The campus is planned to include laboratories, research centres, creative spaces and innovation incubators. The project is focused on the development of artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and healthcare. It is expected to attract scientists, researchers, engineers and other specialised professionals from the UAE and other countries.

The project was announced in the presence of UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. The campus was presented by Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, who also chairs the board of trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

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Support for startups and investors

Nad Zabeel is intended to become a platform for organisations developing future legislation, promising startups, as well as local and international investment companies. Its premises will also include spaces for academic and professional events and leisure.

The campus is intended to strengthen cooperation between government institutions, investors, researchers and startups through acceleration and incubation programmes. Such programmes are expected to help promising companies attract investment for growth and scaling. More than 30,000 scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs are forecast to take part in Nad Zabeel programmes and events each year.

The project is linked to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which includes 100 transformative projects and aims to double Dubai's economy by 2033. Nad Zabeel will also become part of Dubai's research, development and innovation ecosystem, established under Sheikh Hamdan's directive in December 2025. It is coordinated by the Dubai Future Foundation.

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