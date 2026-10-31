Residents of the Adelaide Hills in South Australia said they would oppose the construction of a hyperscale data center for artificial intelligence, which Quantum DC proposes to locate near Mount Torrens. The project envisages a 1,200 MW facility and energy infrastructure on Collins Road in Tungkillo, about 41 kilometers east of Adelaide, ABC News Australia reports.

Local residents held protest meetings in Tungkillo and neighboring Mannum after Quantum DC postponed planned community consultations over safety concerns. Organizer Magdalena Lippett said residents were concerned about land use, water supply, and potential noise and light pollution. According to her, the community is not opposed to development as such, but wants to assess the risks to agriculture, primary production, and the way of life of people in the area.

No construction application has been submitted yet

Quantum DC has not yet submitted a formal application to state planning authorities to build the facility. The company's chief executive, Alby Tomassi, said that about 80% of the data center's electricity needs are to be supplied by two on-site substations connected to existing ElectraNet lines, while supply is planned under solar and wind energy contracts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The company also plans to build a gas-fired power station to ensure supply stability. Tomassi claims that collected and recycled rainwater will be used for the facility's needs, and that water from the Murray River or existing groundwater reserves will not be used. Community consultations were rescheduled for November 20 and 21, while the first phase of the project is planned to begin in 2028.

Opposition support and demand for a moratorium

Planning Minister Nick Champion said that any application for the data center would undergo a rigorous assessment process, including its water and electricity needs. The 120-hectare project could occupy an area roughly equal to one-third of Adelaide's central business district.

The protests were supported by the Liberal Party, the Greens, and One Nation, although their approaches to data center development differ. Greens leader Robert Simms called on the state government to introduce a moratorium on new data centers and include the issue in a royal commission.

Read us on