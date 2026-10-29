Sony unveils transparent DualSense controllers for PS5 — Engadget

Sony has announced the Prism Collection, a series of transparent DualSense controllers for PlayStation 5. The collection will be available in three colors: orange, green and gray. As Engadget reports, the controllers will feature a glossy transparent finish on the rear of the casing, through which the device's internal components will be visible.

A design in the style of the 1990s

A Sony representative said that the company aimed to reinterpret the trend for transparent gadget designs that was popular in the late 1990s by combining it with the industrial design of the PS5. Sony previously released semi-transparent controllers during the era of the first PlayStation, and similar gamepads appeared in every generation of PlayStation consoles.

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Console covers and price

Along with the controllers, Sony will release PlayStation 5 console covers in the same three colors. They will cover the console's surface and will not allow viewing of its internal components, but will visually match the DualSense Prism Collection.

Pre-orders through PlayStation are set to begin on November 10, with shipments to customers scheduled for February. The transparent DualSense controller will cost $85, while PS5 console covers will cost $75.

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